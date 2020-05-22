May 22 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga released her new single with Ariana Grande Friday, titled "Rain On Me."

The track will appear on Gaga's upcoming sixth studio album, titled Chromatica, out on May 29.

"Rain On Me" was uploaded to Gaga's YouTube page and is available on music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, and Pandora.

"I didn't ask for a free ride/ I only asked you to show me a real good time/ I never asked for the rainfall/ At least I showed up, you showed me nothing at all," Gaga sings.

Chromatica will feature 16 songs in total including "Sour Candy" featuring Black Pink and "Sine From Above" featuring Elton John.

Gaga last released Chromatica single "Stupid Love" in February alongside a music video.