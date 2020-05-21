May 21 (UPI) -- Carly Rae Jepsen released on Thursday a surprise new album, titled Dedicated Side B.

The project is a companion piece to her 2019 album Dedicated and features 12 songs including "Comeback" featuring Bleachers.

Dedicated Side B is available on music streaming services such as Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Deezer, Pandora and YouTube Music.

"So, yes there have been whispers and I'm bad at keeping secrets. Side B for Dedicated is out now babies. I hope it makes yah dance your pants off! I owe yah one...or like two albums turns out," Jepsen said on Twitter alongside the cover for Dedicated Side B.

This is the second Side B album Jepsen has released following 2016's Emotion Side B, which was a companion piece to her 2015 album Emotion.

Jepsen last released in November a music video for her song "Want You In My Room."