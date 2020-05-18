May 18 (UPI) -- The Boston-based Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys said Monday that Bruce Springsteen will join them remotely for a livestream concert as they play at Fenway Park. There will not be an audience at the show.

The concert, titled "Streaming Outta Fenway" will take place at 6 p.m. on May 29.

"The lights will be on at the Old Ballpark for Streaming Outta Fenway!" the Celtic punk band tweeted. "To make sure this is a night to remember, our friend @springsteen will be joining us remotely . . . We'll play together, one of ours plus one of his."

On FRIDAY MAY 29 at 6PM Boston time - the lights will be on at the Old Ballpark for STREAMING OUTTA FENWAY !! To make sure this is a night to remember, our friend @springsteen will be joining us remotely.... We'll play together, 1 of ours + 1 of his - https://t.co/dUswGOJEd3 pic.twitter.com/ClwuzVD2Ax— Dropkick Murphys (@DropkickMurphys) May 18, 2020

"That's right - - we are gonna be the first band in history to play right in the dirt and grass of the infield diamond - - and we will be doing it free -- for you, the best fans in the world!," Dropkick Murphys added in a statement. "We can't wait to play for you!"

Dropkick Murphys also said that the Boston tech company, PEGA, has helped them pull off the full electric and livestream performance from the home of the Boston Red Sox. The goal is to raise funds for Boston Resiliency Fund, Habitat for Humanity and Feeding America through sponsorship and donations.

"These organizations put their donations to work NOW - - to help real people in need," DKM statement said. "If you want to add to the contributions of DKM and the sponsors, you can - - and you don't even have to wait until the stream starts. You can donate now!"

Donation can be made by texting "DONATE" to 404-994-3559.