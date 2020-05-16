Lil Baby performs on stage during the Day N Vegas Music Festival on November 2. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Country music star Kenny Chesney's Here and Now is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Drake's Dark Lane Demo Tapes, followed by Lil Baby's My Turn at No. 3, DaBaby's Blame It On Baby at No. 4 and Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are The Weeknd's After Hours at No. 6, Megan Thee Stallion's Suga at No. 7, Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 8, Doja Cat's Hot Pink at No. 9 and Bad Bunny's YHLQMDLG at No. 10.