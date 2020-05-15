May 15 (UPI) -- Maroon 5 is postponing its 2020 tour of North America.

The pop rock band announced in a press release Friday that it is rescheduling the tour to summer 2021 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"We want everyone to take care of themselves this summer and we really look forward to being back out with all our fans healthy and happy next year," frontman Adam Levine said.

The tour was initially slated to begin May 30 in Chula Vista, Calif., and end Sept. 17 in Tampa, Fla.

Maroon 5 said tickets for the tour will remain valid and be honored for the new dates. Information about the rescheduled dates will be announced soon.

Maroon 5 confirmed the news Friday on Instagram.

Maroon 5 released its sixth studio album, Red Pill Blues, in 2017. The group released a music video for the new song "Memories" in October and performed the track Tuesday on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.