May 15 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers are back with new music.

The pop rock group officially released the singles "X" featuring Columbian singer Karol G and "Five More Minutes" on Friday.

"X" plays in the credits of the Jonas Brothers' Amazon concert film Happiness Continues, released in April. The song is a flirty track about hitting it off with someone new.

"She said, 'Ooh-ooh-ooh' / Kiss me like your ex is in the room / Don't you be afraid of something new / If you play it right, you can be that someone / Yeah, that someone who / Won't leave me lonely tonight," the Jonas Brothers sing.

The Jonas Brothers had previewed "Five More Minutes" during their Grammys performance in January. In the song, the group asks for more time with a loved one.

"Give me give more minutes / Five more minutes holding you / Baby, I'm not finished and we're only just beginning / Give me five more minutes," they sing.

The Jonas Brothers released its fifth studio album, Happiness Begins, in June 2019. The group canceled its Las Vegas residency at the Park MGM in March due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Jonas Brothers consists of brothers Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas. Nick Jonas appeared in a special at-home episode of Hollywood Game Night this week.