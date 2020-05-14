May 14 (UPI) -- A posthumous album from Pop Smoke is coming in June.

Pop Smoke's label, Victor Victor, announced Thursday on Instagram that it will release an album from the late rapper June 12.

Victor Victor founder Steven Victor shared the news alongside an image of a chrome rose.

"June 12 2020," he captioned the post.

Pop Smoke, born Bashar Jackson, died at age 20 in February. The rapper was shot and killed during a home invasion in Los Angeles.

Pop Smoke had released his second mixtape, Meet the Woo 2, the week before his death. He was known for the songs "Welcome to the Party," "War" featuring Lil Tjay, "Drive the Boat" and "Dior."

Victor and Pop Smoke's family paid tribute to the rapper in an Instagram post last week. Victor also shared plans to release new music from the late performer.

"Throughout the next year we will be sharing new music, as we continue to work to build Pop's legacy. In conjunction with his estate we will be making formal announcements on his foundation and music projects," the post reads.