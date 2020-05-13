May 13 (UPI) -- A vinyl reissue of Joy Division's album Closer is coming in July.

The former British rock band announced Wednesday on Instagram that it will release a limited edition version of Closer in honor of the album's 40th anniversary.

The record is pressed on crystal clear vinyl and features the original artwork on the cover. The reissue is slated for release July 17.

In addition to the album, Joy Division will release remastered versions of the non-album singles "Transmission," "Atmosphere" and "Love Will Tear Us Apart" on July 17.

Joy Division originally released Closer, its second and final album, in July 1980.

News of the reissue comes just days before the 40th anniversary of Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis' death. Curtis died at age 23 on May 18, 1980.

Joy Division released a 40th anniversary edition of its debut album, Unknown Pleasures, in 2019.