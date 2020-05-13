May 13 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Ben Harper is back with a new music video.

The 50-year-old recording artist released a video Wednesday for his song "Don't Let Me Disappear."

The black-and-white video shows Harper performing the song on acoustic guitar. The video also features footage of dancers Nicole Ashley Morris and Jacob Melvin performing.

In the song, Harper reflects on loneliness, isolation and feeling invisible.

"Been so long since / It felt easy / Been too long since / Anyone could reach me / It's slipping away / Don't let me disappear," he sings.

"Don't Let Me Disappear" is Harper's first new song in nearly a year. He released the single "Uneven Days" in July.

Harper released the album No Mercy in This Land with Charlie Musselwhite in 2018. He previously released the album Call It What It Is as Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals in 2016.