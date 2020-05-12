Killer Mike (L) and EI-P of Run The Jewels announced Tuesday details on the release of their fourth album. File Photo by Will Newton/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Run the Jewels hip hop duo announced Tuesday details of their fourth album, track list and 2021 tour dates.

The duo of EI-P and Killer Mike is set to release a fourth album through digital streaming June 5, the website shows. It has an 11-song track with "yankee and he brave," as the first song, which first debuted during an Instagram Live session amid stay-at-home orders to control the coronavirus pandemic. The second song, "ooh la la," featuring DJ Premier and Greg Nice, first debuted during the Netflix series Ozark's season finale and rose to the rank of No. 5 from listeners using Shazam application to identify its name.

"Ooh la la" was also released through a music video, which got over 1.5 million viewers in the first week and rose to No. 7 trending on YouTube, building anticipation for the release of Run the Jewels 4 album.

The new album also features guest appearances by Rage Against the Machine's Zack de La Rocha, Pharrell, 2 Chainz, Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme and Mavis Staples.

Physical vinyl and other RTJ products are also available for pre-order by September, the website shows.

The duo were originally scheduled to start a world tour with Rage Against the Machine in March, but dates have now been rescheduled for 2021 due to cancellations because of the coronavirus. The starting date is now June 3, 2021 at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas, with appearances later in Toronto, Canada before returning back to the United States later in the summer to finish off the tour in August.

Rapper Killer Mike and rapper/producer EI-P released their last album in late 2016.

Their first album was released as a free digital download in 2013, followed by RTJ 2 album in 2014.