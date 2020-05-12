May 12 (UPI) -- Niall Horan announced Tuesday that he will join BBC Radio One at its annual Big Weekend festival in Britain in May, which will be done remotely for the first time due to the coronavirus.

The Irish singer and songwriter is one of the singers for the Big Weekend festival that the radio station announced Tuesday.

Horan said it's a challenge to adapt from performing live before a crowd at festivals to a virtual platform, but he is "excited to be joining" the remote festival and is preparing a special set from home.

"Some of my favorite memories have been at festivals," Horan said. "This time with no audience, no crew and an amateur like me setting the sound up will be interesting, but I'm going to give it a right go. Also my toilets are super clean unlike some of the literal pits I've seen at previous things."

British hip hop duo Young T and Bugsey were also excited to be included this year.

"Big up Radio 1 for including us on this year's Big Weekend lineup," the duo said in a statement. "It's gonna be a special one, and we're gonna be bringing the vibes to you, wherever you are."

Among the other singers performing, are English singer/songwriter Sam Smith, U.S. band Jonas Brothers, British rappers Aitch and AJ Tracey, English singer/songwriter Anne-Marie and English singer/songwriter Yungblud.

Some DJs will also be spinning music for festival dancing, with Armand Van Helden, Disclosure, High Contrast and The Black Madonna among them.

The virtual festival will be held May 22 through May 24 with performances streamed on BBCiPlayer and heard through Radio 1 and BBC Sounds.

New performances will be featured on four virtual stages, including The Radio 1 Stage, the 1Xtra Stage, the BBC Music Introducing Stage. There will also be a fifth stage, the Headliner Stage, which will feature memorable performances from past festivals, including Katy Perry's set at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Glasgow, Scotland, and Miley Cyrus' performance from Middlesbrough, England.

"We're going to do our best to bring you a virtual festival," BBC's Radio One's Greg James said. "Whatever you're doing that weekend, get the radio on and you can experience a load of stuff from Big Weekends gone by, and some brand new festival performances."