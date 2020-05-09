May 9 (UPI) -- Rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again's 38 Baby 2 is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is DaBaby's Blame It On Baby, followed by Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake at No. 3, The Weeknd's After Hours at No. 4 and Lil Baby's My Turn at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 6, Bad Bunny's YHLQMDLG at No. 7, Roddy Ricch's Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial at No. 8, Travis Scott's Astroworld at No. 9 and Megan Thee Stallion's Suga at No. 10.