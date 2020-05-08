May 8 (UPI) -- Michael Bublé has rescheduled his An Evening with Michael Bublé tour.
The 44-year-old singer announced new dates for the tour Friday after postponing the venture due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The rescheduled dates begin Feb. 6 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and end March 25 in Jacksonville, Fla. Tickets for the previously scheduled dates will be honored.
"I am so looking forward to getting back on stage. I've missed my fans and my touring family. Meantime, I hope everyone stays safe. We can all look forward to a great night out," Bublé said in a statement.
The U.S. tour was initially slated to begin March 15 in Jacksonville. Bublé launched the European leg of the tour in February.
An Evening with Michael Bublé is in support of Bublé's most recent album, Love, released in 2018. The album includes the singles "When I Fall in Love" and "Love You Anymore."
Here is the full list of rescheduled dates for the An Evening with Michael Bublé tour:
Feb. 6 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at Vivint Smart Home Arena
Feb. 8 - San Francisco, Calif., at Chase Center
Feb. 9 - Anaheim, Calif., at Honda Center
Feb. 11 - Fresno, Calif., at Save Mart Center
Feb. 12 - Las Vegas, Nev., at T-Mobile Arena
Feb. 15 - Ft. Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena
Feb. 16 - Austin, Texas, at Frank Erwin Center
Feb. 17 - Oklahoma City, Okla., at Chesapeake Energy Arena
Feb. 20 - Moline, Ill., at TaxSlayer Center
Feb. 21 - Des Moines, Iowa, at Wells Fargo Arena
Feb. 23 - Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena
Feb. 24 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at Fiserv Forum
Feb. 26 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
March 8 - Boston, Mass., at TD Garden
March 11 - Albany, N.Y., at Times Union Center
March 12 - Uniondale, N.Y., at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum
March 14 - Atlantic City, N.J., at Boardwalk Hall
March 15 - Allentown, Pa., at PPL Center
March 17 - Louisville, Ky., at KFC Yum! Center
March 18 - Indianapolis, Ind., at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
March 21 - Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center
March 23 - Raleigh, N.C., at PNC Arena
March 24 - Greenville, N.C., Bon Secours Wellness Arena
March 25 - Jacksonville, Fla., VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena