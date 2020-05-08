May 8 (UPI) -- Brian May sought medical treatment this week after injuring his buttocks while gardening.

The 72-year-old Queen guitarist said in an Instagram post Wednesday that he is recovering after tearing his gluteus maximus muscle during a moment of "over-enthusiastic" gardening.

May has been absent from social media for the past few days and assured fans he hasn't fallen ill with the COVID-19 virus.

"No - the Virus didn't get me yet - thank God," he said. "Yes, I've been quiet. Reason? As well as getting over-stretched and harassed by too many demands... I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening."

May said he visited a hospital for his injury and is now on bed rest at home.

"So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I've actually damaged myself. Turns out I did a thorough job - this is a couple days ago - and I won't be able to walk for a while... or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless," the musician said.

"So, folks... I need to go dark for a while, getting some complete rest, at home. Please, please don't send me sympathy - I just need some healing silence for a while. I'll be back - but I need the complete break. OK? Thanks," he added.

May shared a video from home Friday during "Brian May Day" on Planet Rock radio. The tribute will feature an interview with May, songs from Queen and a series of May's favorite songs.

Queen + Adam Lambert released a new version of Queen's song "We Are the Champions," titled "You Are the Champions," in April to raise funds for coronavirus (COVID-19) relief.