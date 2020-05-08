May 8 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Minzy is sharing new details about her forthcoming single.

The 26-year-old K-pop star, a former member of the girl group 2NE1, shared a comeback schedule for the song, titled "Lovely," on Friday.

Minzy will release concept poster teasers May 10 and 13 before sharing a concept photo May 15. The singer will release a teaser for the song May 17.

Minzy will share a teaser of the "Lovely" music video May 21 before releasing a third concept poster teaser May 23. The "Lovely" single and music video will be released May 24.

Minzy shared a first concept photo for the song Monday. The image shows the singer surrounded by flowers as she sits in a brightly-lit room.

Minzy also posted a video Wednesday as part of the #Lovelychallenge.

Dear, Lovely fans It's minzy! I specially edited the song in 20s for you guys! I invite you to #Lovelychallenge If someone you love comes to mind when you hear this song, please do the challenge! See you more often on Tiktok too. My account is @_minzy_mz Come join with me pic.twitter.com/d0eabQA2Gz— Minzy (@mingkki21) May 6, 2020

"Lovely" will mark Minzy's first release since leaving the agency Music Works. She released her debut solo EP, Minzy Work 01: 'Uno', in 2017. The EP features the single "Ninano."

Minzy came to fame with 2NE1, which disbanded in 2016. The former group thanked fans in 2019 on the 10th anniversary of its debut.