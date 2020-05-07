May 7 (UPI) -- Meek Mill is a dad of three.

The "Believe" rapper and his girlfriend, Milan Harris, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on Mill's 33rd birthday Wednesday.

Mill has two other sons, Rihmeek and Murad, from previous relationships. He announced his newborn son's birth Wednesday on Twitter.

"Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift," the star wrote.

Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift ️— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2020

Harris wished Mill a happy birthday in a post on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday Love @meekmill," the new mom wrote. "I hope this year is filled with more blessings, lots of love, peace & prosperity. I'm beyond proud of the man you've become. You motivate and inspire me in so many ways."

Harris said Thursday on Instagram Stories that she is feeling "exhausted" in the wake of the birth.

"I've been sleep all day. Exhausted! Labor brings out a different type of strength.... a strength you didn't know you had," she said. "Thank you everyone for your congratulatory comments, calls and messages."

Mill had confirmed Harris' pregnancy in a series of since-deleted tweets in February while feuding with his ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj.

Mill released his fourth studio album, Championships, in 2018. He released the new single "Believe" featuring Justin Timberlake in February.