May 5 (UPI) -- Famed soprano Sarah Brightman will stream one of her classic concerts for charity.

The singer's team announced in a press release Tuesday that Sarah Brightman: In Concert at the Royal Albert Hall, featuring Andrea Bocelli and Andrew Lloyd Webber, will be shown online Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on Brightman's YouTube channel.

Brightman, 59, recorded the concert at Royal Albert Hall in London in September 1997. Brightman performs classical and Broadway songs, including "Time to Say Goodbye" with Bocelli and "Whistle Down the Wind" with Lloyd Webber.

The full performance, which is not commercially available, will be available to watch for 72 hours. Viewers are encouraged to donate to the Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief and COVID-19 Solidarity Response coronavirus relief funds.

"For many of us during lockdown these are reflective and introspective times, so I thought viewing a concert chosen from my performing past would be appropriate and bring you back to a special comforting moment in time," Brightman said. "For me then, it was a pivotal period of transition, after which I experienced 20 years of an incredible life and career journey which I wasn't expecting."

"Hopefully my performance of many hits and favorite pieces, along with special guests Andrea Bocelli and Andrew Lloyd Webber, will inspire many of you to contribute to one of these fine charities, who are doing so much for people all over the world at this time," she added. "I hope you enjoy and remember it's still a beautiful world out there and we have so much to look forward to."

Brightman released her 12th studio album, Hymn, in 2018. She is slated to launch a new leg of her Hymn world tour in October, beginning with a three-night residency at The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas.

Bocelli himself announced Monday that he will launch a new U.S. tour in December. The tour begins Dec. 3 with Bocelli's first-ever show in St. Louis, Mo.