Dwight Yoakam attends the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dwight Yoakam (R) and Emily Joyce married at an intimate wedding in March prior to stay at home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Country music singer Dwight Yoakam is a married man.

The 63-year-old singer and actor married his longtime love, Emily Joyce, at an intimate wedding in Santa Monica, Calif., in March.

Yoakam's team shared the news Monday on Instagram. The team said Yoakam and Joyce married prior to stay at home orders due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and practiced social distancing measures at the wedding.

"Dwight Yoakam and Emily Joyce were married in March just prior to the quarantine in a private ceremony at St Monica Catholic Church in Santa Monica, CA," the post reads.

"At a time when there is so much uncertainty in the world, there are still happy moments. In the face of shutdowns and social-distancing requirements, love prevailed, and the less than ten attendees were seated at least six feet from one another."

Yoakam and Joyce started dating in 2010 and were engaged for several years. Yoakam's team said they waited to share the news of the singer's wedding.

"This belated announcement was withheld out of respect to so many people affected by and on the front lines of this pandemic," the team said.

Yoakam is a two-time Grammy winner who released his 20th studio album, Swimmin' Pools, Movie Stars, in 2016. He hosts the SiriusXM radio show Dwight Yoakam and the Bakersfield Beat.

On Bakersfield Beat, Yoakam performed the Bob Dylan song "Don't Think Twice, It's All Right" with rapper Post Malone prior to the pandemic.