May 4 (UPI) -- Rock band Journey is cancelling its 2020 tour with the Pretenders.

The group announced Monday on Instagram that it is cancelling the North American tour due to ongoing health concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Journey said it chose to cancel the tour, rather than postpone, to enable ticketholders to use their refund for other expenses.

"There is no greater thrill for us than playing for our incredibly devoted audience, but their safety must come first. Having seen what the world has endured during the last 45 days, and not knowing what the rest of this year or 2021 will bring, we knew the right thing to do was to make sure our fans' health was not put in jeopardy and to provide immediate access to refund options given the unexpected events caused by this terrible virus," the band wrote.

"We would like to thank all doctors, nurses, police, other first responders and essential workers for their heroic efforts; as well as our fans for doing everything possible to stay safe," the group said.

Journey also sent well-wishes to the Pretenders and said it hopes to tour with the band in the future.

"We will see everyone again as soon as it is safe to tour, and we will share that news as it becomes available," the group said. "In the meantime, please Don't Stop Believin' in the wonder of life and in each other."

Journey and the Pretenders were to begin the tour May 15 in Ridgefield, Wash. The bands were slated to perform more than 60 shows before ending the tour Sept. 12 in Bethel, N.Y.

Live Nation will e-mail ticketholders with refund options. Fans can receive a full refund or a 150 percent credit plus Live Nation donating the number of tickets originally purchased to healthcare workers.

Journey released its 14th studio album, Eclipse, in 2011.

Bon Jovi, Taylor Swift, Elton John and other musical artists have also canceled or postponed their remaining 2020 tour dates due to the pandemic.