May 4 (UPI) -- South Korean singer IU is giving a glimpse of her new music video.

The 26-year-old K-pop star shared a preview Monday of her video for "Eight," a new song produced by and featuring BTS member Suga.

The futuristic video shows IU entering a chamber, where she lies down on an examination table. A metal device can be seen on her right ear.

IU will release "Eight" on Wednesday. She previously shared a "moving teaser" for the song that shows recording equipment.

IU released the EP Love Poem in November.

Suga and BTS postponed their remaining 2020 tour dates last week due to the coronavirus pandemic. The boy band won big Sunday at the virtual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.