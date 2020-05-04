May 4 (UPI) -- Famed tenor Andrea Bocelli will launch a U.S. tour in December.

The Italian singer, 61, shared plans in a Facebook post Monday for a new holiday tour.

The tour begins Dec. 3 with Bocelli's first-ever show in St. Louis, Mo., and ends Dec. 20 in Miami, Fla.

"As a prayer of hope, Andrea Bocelli returns to the United States this Holiday Season," the post reads.

Bocelli's team said ticketholders will receive complete refunds if any of the shows are canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Aa our main hope still remains the healing and safety of our world from this pandemic, please rest assured, if any of the December 2020 performances are postponed or cancelled due to continued safety and health concerns a period for complete refunds will be immediately available," the post reads.

Pre-sale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets go on sale to the general public May 11 at 10 a.m. On sale dates for the Detroit, Mich., and New York, N.Y. shows will be announced later this month.

Bocelli is offering special pre-sale tickets to the Miami show to fans who held tickets to his canceled February performance in the city. Those ticketholders will receive an e-mail with a private link to a pre-sale beginning Monday at 10 a.m. ET.

Bocelli performed from the Duomo Cathedral in Milan, Italy, on Easter Sunday in April amid the pandemic. He performed "The Prayer" with Celine Dion, Lady Gaga and John Legend during the Together at Home live stream concert the same month.

Here's the full list of dates for Andrea Bocelli's new U.S. tour:

Dec. 3 - St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise Center

Dec. 5 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints Arena

Dec. 6 - Detroit, Mich., Little Caesars Arena

Dec. 9 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Wells Fargo Center

Dec. 11-12 - Boston, Mass., at TD Garden

Dec. 16-17 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden

Dec. 20 - Miami, Fla., at American Airlines Arena