Lil Uzi Vert performs on stage during the Day N Vegas Music Festival on November 1. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

The Weeknd appears backstage with his eight awards during the annual Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas in 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

DaBaby's "Blame It On Baby" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart this week. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Rapper DaBaby's Blame It On Baby is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is The Weeknd's After Hours, followed by Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake at No. 3, Fiona Apple's Fetch the Bolt Cutters at No. 4 and Lil Baby's My Turn at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 6, Bad Bunny's YHLQMDLG at No. 7, Roddy Ricch's Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial at No. 8, Rod Wave's Pray 4 Love at No. 9 and Tory Lanez's The New Toronto 3 at No. 10.