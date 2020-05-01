May 1 (UPI) -- Halsey and Marshmello have teamed up on a new song.

The 25-year-old singer and 27-year-old DJ and music producer released a single and lyric video for the song "Be Kind" on Friday.

In the song's lyrics, Halsey and Marshmello encourage people to be vulnerable and good to one another.

"I don't know why you hide from the one / And close your eyes to the one / Mess up and lie to the one that you love / When you know you can cry to the one / Always confide in the one / You can be kind to the one that you love," Halsey sings.

Halsey shared promo art for the single on Instagram.

Halsey and other New Jersey natives took part in the Jersey 4 Jersey virtual concert last week to help raise funds for coronavirus (COVID-19) relief in the state. She previously donated 100,000 face masks to California hospitals.

"Every single day I am in awe of the medical workers on the frontlines. Their determination, selflessness and empathy is the single greatest example of our capacity to love and survive as humans," the singer said April 8 on Instagram. "I am beyond privileged to be self isolating in my home, without the fear and obligation of essential work employment."

"Please continue to stay home, if you can," she encouraged fans. "If you are on the frontlines, my heart is with you. And I will be continuing the fight to help you get the support and resources you need."

Halsey released her third studio album, Manic, in January. She appears on Kelsea Ballerini's remix of "The Other Girl," released last week.

Marshmello released his third album, Joytime III, in July.