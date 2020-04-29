April 29 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT Dream is back with new music.

The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band NCT, released the EP Reload and a music video for the single "Ridin'" on Wednesday.

The "Ridin'" video shows the members of NCT Dream perform an energetic dance routine while wearing coordinating red and black outfits. The members pose with cars and motorcycles as they sing about "ridin' and rollin'."

NCT Dream shared a video Wednesday on Twitter as they celebrated the EP's release.

Reload is NCT Dream's first Korean-language EP since We Boom, released in July. The EP also features the songs "Quiet Down," "7 Days," "Love Again" and "Puzzle Piece."

NCT Dream consists of Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung. NCT also has the subunits NCT U, NCT 127 and WayV.