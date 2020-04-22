April 22 (UPI) -- Michael Stipe and Patti Smith will perform during a live stream event celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

Pathway to Paris, a nonprofit organization promoting climate action, will host the Pathway to Paris: Earth Day 50 virtual music festival Sunday at 4 p.m. EDT on Instagram Live.

The stream will also feature performances from Flea, Cat Power, Ben Harper, Rain Phoenix, Nikolai Fraiture of the Strokes and other artists. Pathway to Paris co-founders Jesse Paris Smith and Rebecca Foon will make appearances, along with pro skateboarder Tony Hawk.

Pathway to Paris announced the festival in an Instagram post Wednesday on Earth Day.

"As humanity faces an unknown future, we must recognize the fact that we simply cannot go back to our behavior from before. Both as individuals and as a globe, we are in a time of reflection, and now, more than ever, we have the opportunity to make great change," the post reads.

"Climate change is a global concern, and we have seen with Covid-19 what can happen when the world truly works together to come up with solutions in a time of crisis. Let's treat the climate situation with that same urgency and passion. Let's not go back to the world as it was. Instead, let's move into the future with a renewed vision of how we want to live."

Proceeds from the virtual music festival will go toward Pathway to Paris initiatives.

Other musical artists celebrated Earth Day on Wednesday, including country music star Kacey Musgraves. The singer released an Earth Day version of her song "Oh, What a World" and launched the Kacey Musgraves Earth Day Fund for the World Wildlife Fund.

In addition, Major Lazer and Mumford & Sons member Marcus Mumford shared an Earth-Day inspired music video for the single "Lay Your Head on Me." The pair recruited more than 200 artists for the song.

"I feel like it's a celebration of the human spirit," Mumford said Wednesday on CBS This Morning. "It's just people at home, like playing instruments, people dancing, people with their neighbors and spreading this message that we love in this song that we've done together."