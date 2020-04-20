April 20 (UPI) -- Wiz Khalifa is back with new music.

The 32-year-old rapper released a new EP, The Saga of Wiz Khalifa, Monday on 4/20.

The EP features seven songs, including "Y U Mad" featuring Meghan Thee Stallion, Ty Dolla $ign and Mustard, "Out in Space" featuring Quavo, "Contact" featuring Tyga and "High Today" featuring Logic.

Khalifa shared a clip of "High Today" Sunday on Instagram. He will celebrate the EP's release Monday by performing a 20-minute DJ set during Weedmaps' "Higher Together: Sessions from Home" live stream event.

Khalifa released his sixth studio album, Rolling Papers 2, in 2018. The 10th anniversary of his celebrated mixtape Kush & Orange Juice occurred last week. The mixtape includes the single "Mezmorized."

"The release of Kush & Orange Juice was a watershed moment for Wiz's career and for the art of mixtapes in general," Khalifa's former manager Benjy Ginberg said in a statement. "It was during the making of this tape that Wiz really hit his stride, and, to this day, it's one of the best albums that's ever been made."