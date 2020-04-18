Lil Uzi Vert performs during the Day N Vegas Music Festival in Las Vegas on November 1. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

The Weeknd's "After Hours" has been No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for three, consecutive weeks. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- The Weeknd's After Hours is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a third, consecutive week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Rod Wave's Pray 4 Love, followed by Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake at No. 3, Lil Baby's My Truth at No. 4 and Sam Hunt's SOUTHSIDE at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Bad Bunny's YHLQMDLG at No. 6, Roddy Ricch's Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial at No. 7, Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia at No. 8, Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 9 and Jhene Aiko's Chilombo at No. 10.