April 17 (UPI) -- Fiona Apple released on Friday her first new album in eight years titled Fetch the Bolt Cutters.

The album is available on YouTube and music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Pandora, Sound Cloud and Tidal.

"Nobody can replace anybody else/ So it would be a shame to make it a competition/ And no other love is like any other love/ So it would be insane to make a comparison with you," Apple sings on track "Ladies."

Apple last released The Idler Wheel in 2012.

Fetch the Bolt Cutters refers to a scene in BBC Two series The Fall. Gillian Anderson portrays a sex crimes investigator who says the album title after finding a locked door to a room where a girl was tortured.