April 16 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is giving a glimpse of its Twice: Seize the Light docuseries.

The K-pop stars shared a special trailer for the new YouTube Originals series Thursday.

The emotional preview shows highs and lows from Twice's time as a group. The trailer alludes to Mina's hiatus from the group.

"Sacrifice... and overcoming the unexpected. How 9 became one as Twice," text in the video reads.

Twice released an official trailer for the docuseries Monday featuring behind-the-scenes footage and performances from its 2019 Twicelights world tour. The series explores the successes and challenges that Twice experienced during the tour.

The Twicelights tour started in Seoul in May 2019 and ended in Japan in February. The tour was Twice's first to include North American dates.

Twice: Seize the Light premieres April 29, with subsequent episodes to air Wednesdays.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group released the EP Feel Special in September.