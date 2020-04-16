April 16 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson is back with a new single.

The 37-year-old singer and television personality released the song "I Dare You" on Thursday.

In "I Dare You," Clarkson encourages people to choose love and support one another.

"I dare you to love / Ooh I dare you to love / Even if you're hurt and you can only see the worst / Even if you think it's not enough," the star sings.

On Thursday's episode of Today, Clarkson shared how she recorded multiple versions of the song in different languages. She said the song's message of love especially resonates now amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We've been working on this project for over a year," Clarkson said. "The message was perfect. I thought it was kind of globally-connecting, and I wanted to do that musically. Then all this happened and we became extremely connected globally."

"I dare you to love instead of fear, instead of hate...remember we're all a human race." @KellyClarkson says about the meaning behind her latest single #IDareYou. pic.twitter.com/sU3DPun2FP— TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 16, 2020

Clarkson enlisted the help of international artists Glasperlenspiel, Maya Bouskilla, Zaz, Blas Cantó and Faouzia to record the different versions.

"I Dare You" is Clarkson's first song of 2020. She released her eighth studio album, Meaning of Life, in 2017, and has since released the singles "Broken & Beautiful" and "Wintersong" with Jake Hoot.

Clarkson has been filming her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, from home amid the pandemic.