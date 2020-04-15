April 15 (UPI) -- Norah Jones has released a new single from her forthcoming album.

The 41-year-old singer-songwriter shared the song "How I Weep" on Tuesday.

Jones said "How I Weep" started as a poem after she became interested in poetry earlier this year.

"My friend got me into poetry this year," the star said in a statement. "That plus reading Dr. Seuss and Shel Silverstein to my kids every night got me into a word maze and I wrote this poem. I liked it but doubted I would ever release a book of poems and started thinking how to turn it into a song."

"I edited it down quite a bit and sat with it and a very different kind of song emerged," she shared. "I immediately thought of this string duo I saw to do an arrangement and I loved how it turned out as if they played the main role of the subject, or the 'loss.'"

Jones had shared her poem Tuesday on Instagram, prior to announcing the song.

"Origin of a song. #nationalpoetrymonth," she captioned the post.

Jones will release Pick Me Up Off the Floor, her eighth studio album, on June 12. The album also features the single "I'm Alive," which Jones released in March.

Pick Me Up Off the Floor was initially slated for release May 8 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Because of delays to cd and vinyl production we are delaying the release of my new album to June 12th," Jones said Tuesday on Instagram. "I believe that music is important in times like these ... So in the meantime, I'll be releasing some extra sneak peeks if you're longing for something new."