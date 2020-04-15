April 15 (UPI) -- Declan McKenna enlisted actor Alex Lawther for his new music video.

The 21-year-old British singer released a video Wednesday for the song "The Key to Life on Earth" featuring Lawther, known for playing James in the Channel 4 and Netflix series The End of the [Expletive] World.

In the video, McKenna and Lawther twin with matching hairstyles and outfits. The pair play two people who are similar but in conflict.

McKenna said in an Instagram post Wednesday that the video is one of his favorite things he's made. He previously said the song reflects on "mundanity and hostility," according to NME.

"I suppose it's set in suburbia much like my hometown," the singer said. "The video sees two people, who are very similar, in conflict with each other, and I think that's the simplest analogy for the song's purpose."

"The Key to Life on Earth" is the second single from McKenna's forthcoming second studio album, Zeros. The album also features the single "Beautiful Faces," released in January.

Zeros was initially slated for release May 15. In March, McKenna rescheduled the release for Aug. 21 and canceled his tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.