April 13 (UPI) -- Pitbull has released an uplifting new song to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

The 39-year-old rapper and music producer shared the single "I Believe That We Will Win (World Anthem)" on Monday.

"You know what spreads faster than any virus? Is fear / And when it comes to fear, you can either forget everything and run, or you can face everything and rise," Pitbull says at the beginning of the track.

Pitbull said on Monday's episode of Good Morning America that he released "I Believe That We Will Win" to help keep people motivated and promote positivity amid the coronavirus pandemic. The song's title comes from a popular sports chant.

"What better message than that? Than 'I believe that we will win,'" Pitbull said. "We've got to keep people motivated, gotta keep people positive, because stress and fear ... fear is either you forget everything and run or you face everything and rise."

"When you believe in yourself and you believe that you can do this, you can believe you can fight through this, you believe that you're strong enough to do this ... what better record, what better message?" he added.

Pitbull had teased the song at the end of March.

"Let's show the world, how powerful it is when we come together to fight for one cause - that's called life," he said on Instagram.

In a post last week, Pitbull asked fans to submit videos of themselves for the "I Believe That We Will Win" music video and said proceeds from the song will go toward coronavirus relief.

"I Believe That We Will Win" is Pitbull's first new song of 2020. He released his 11th studio album, Libertad 548, in September.