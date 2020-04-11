Lil Uzi Vert performs during the Day N Vegas Music Festival in Las Vegas in 2019. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

(L-R) Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood, Michael Clifford, and Ashton Irwin of 5 Seconds of Summer, winners of Best Duo/Group of the Year, appear backstage during the sixth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

The Weeknd's "After Hours" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart for a second week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- The Weeknd's After Hours is the No. 1 album in the United States for second, consecutive week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is 5 Seconds of Summer's Calm, followed by Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake at No. 3, Dua Lipa's Future Nostaligia at No. 4 and Pearl Jam's Gigaton at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Lil Baby's My Turn at No. 6, Bad Bunny's YHLQMDLG at No. 7, PARTYNEXTDOOR's PARTYMOBILE at No. 8, Roddy Ricch's Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial at No. 9 and Joyner Lucas' ADHD at No. 10.