April 10 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez is back with a new music video.

The 27-year-old singer and actress released a video Friday for the single "Boyfriend."

The video shows Gomez on a search for the perfect boyfriend. She goes on dates with several men before using a potion to transform them into frogs.

"Boyfriend" appears on the deluxe edition of Gomez's album Rare, released Thursday. The deluxe version features two other new songs, "She" and "Souvenir."

Gomez shared her excitement about "Boyfriend" in an Instagram post Monday.

"It's a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don't need anyone other than yourself to be happy," the star wrote.

"We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is nowhere near the top of my list of priorities," she said. "Just like the rest of the world, I'm praying for safety, unity and recovery during this pandemic."

Gomez released the original version of Rare in January. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, leading Gomez to thank fans on Instagram.

In addition to "Boyfriend," Rare features the singles "Lose You to Love Me, "Look at Her Now" and "Rare." It also includes the song "Dance Again," which Gomez released a performance video for in March.