April 10 (UPI) -- Rapper and model Chynna died of an accidental drug overdose, officials have ruled.

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health reported Chynna's cause of death Friday to Billboard.

The rep also confirmed the news to Page Six.

Chynna, born Chynna Rogers, died at age 25 this week. She was found dead Wednesday at her home in Philadelphia, Pa.

Chynna struggled with substance abuse during her lifetime. She was three years clean from opiates when she spoke to Vibe in 2018 about her addiction issues.

"I felt crazy. I didn't want to be a statistic. I didn't want to go out that way and people be like: 'I told you so,' or glamorize [drugs], because I don't feel that," the rapper said at the time.

Chynna started her career as a model and was known for the songs "Selfie" and "Glen Coco" as a rapper. She released a music video for the new song "Mood" in November.