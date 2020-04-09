April 9 (UPI) -- Phoebe Bridgers released on Thursday a new music video for her latest single, "Kyoto."

The music video uses a green screen to place Bridgers in front of a number of landscapes and backgrounds from Japan.

The footage is grainy and VHS quality. Bridgers performs the song while wearing a skeleton outfit.

"I don't forgive you/ But please don't hold me to it/ Born under Scorpio skies/ I wanted to see the world/ Through your eyes until it happened/ Then I changed my mind." Bridgers sings on the track.

"Kyoto" will be appear on Bridgers second album titled Punisher which is set for release on June 19.

Record label Dead Oceans released the album art for Punisher on Twitter which features Bridgers in a desert at night wearing the skeleton outfit.

Phoebe Bridgers' new album 'Punisher' is out June 19th! https://t.co/AgIKKhoo4z pic.twitter.com/ZseaBfF6xQ— Dead Oceans (@DeadOceans) April 9, 2020

Bridgers last released the album Stranger in the Alps in 2017.