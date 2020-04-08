April 8 (UPI) -- The Grateful Dead will start streaming a weekly concert series.

Shakedown Stream, will premiere Friday at 8 p.m. ET on the rock band's YouTube channel

The first episode will feature Truckin' Up to Buffalo, a full screening of the Grateful Dead's Fourth of July concert at Rich Stadium in New York in July 1989. The 21-song set included "Morning Dew," "I Will Take You Home" and a cover of Bob Dylan's "When I Paint My Masterpiece."

"We've decided to start the streaming video series with the Buffalo '89 show for a couple of primary reasons," Grateful Dead archivist David Lemieux said in a statement. "Its excellence is indisputable and is something that we think pretty much everyone will enjoy in the absence of actually being to see live concerts; and, as a tribute to the many rabid, loyal Dead Heads from the hard-hit tri-state area, which has been affected more than anywhere else in the country."

Lemieux and historian Gary Lambert will host a live Q&A prior to the screening. Fans can submit questions for the pair online

Shakedown Stream benefits the MusiCares benefits the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Next week's episode will feature the Grateful Dead Movie (1977) and clips of the band's 1974 shows at Winterland in San Francisco, Calif.