April 8 (UPI) -- Swedish DJ Alesso and British singer Liam Payne have released a new music video from quarantine.

Alesso, 28, and Payne, 26, shared a video Tuesday for Alesso's single "Midnight."

Alesso and Payne both shot the video at home as they isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic. The video shows the pair in their respective studios and Payne singing outside.

"Filmed in quarantine March 2020," text reads at the beginning of the video.

Alesso said Tuesday on Instagram that "Midnight" is one his favorite songs he's made.

"One of my favorite songs I've ever made is out!!! 'Midnight' has been helping me get through these weird times. @LiamPayne and I hope it does the same for you!" he wrote.

Payne thanked their collaborators in a post Wednesday.

"Thank you to everyone who has been involved in putting this video together in such a short time!" he said.

Alesso released the mixtape Progresso Volume 1 in March 2019. He is known for the songs "Under Control" with Calvin Harris, "Heroes (We Could Be)" featuring Tove Lo and "Let Me Go" with Hailee Steinfeld.

Payne came to fame with the boy band One Direction. He released his debut solo album, LP1, in December.