Lil Baby performs on stage during the Day N Vegas Music Festival on November 2. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

The Weeknd's "After Hours" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart this week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter The Weeknd's After Hours is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake, followed by Lil Baby's My Turn at No. 3, Bad Bunny's YHLQMDLG at No. 4 and Conan Gray's Kid Krow at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Roddy Ricch's Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial at No. 6, Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 7, Jhene Aiko's Chilombo at No. 8, the late Kenny Rogers' The Best of Kenny Rogers: Through the Years at No. 9 and the Frozen II movie soundtrack at No. 10.