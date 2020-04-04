Jimmy Fallon rides down Central Park West at the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on November 28. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Adam Sandler attends the premiere of "Uncut Gems" in Los Angeles on December 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Adam Sandler's "Quarantine Song" has gotten more than 1 million views since it was posted on YouTube Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Comedian Adam Sandler's "Quarantine Song" has gotten 1 million views since it was posted on YouTube on Friday.

The video is a clip from Sandler's video chat appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday night.

The song is a tribute to the essential workers and medical professionals risking their lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lyrics include: "Nurses slap your arm until they find a good vein. They wear Crocs and they tell you the truth. Nurses give you ice packs and pain medication while your doctor is smoking on the roof.

"Doctors and nurses will save us from this mess, if we get them the supplies that they need. And I hope they save us soon because I'm really, really sick of my family."

Sandler is a former Saturday Night Live star who is also known for his viral hits "Chris Farley," "Phone, Wallet, Keys" and "The Chanukah Song."