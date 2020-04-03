April 3 (UPI) -- MTV is launching a new live stream series, MTV Unplugged at Home, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Singer-songwriter Alessia Cara appeared in the first episode, which aired Friday on MTV's YouTube channel.

Cara, 23, performed her songs "Rooting for You," "October" and "A Little More." She shared how "October" was written during a period of healing in her life.

"It's a meaningful one to me, because I wrote it during a time where I felt like I was finally healing from a lot of things that I could not heal from for a while, if that makes sense," Cara said. "In this moment, I wanted to encapsulate that feeling of joy."

Cara said "A Little More" will "always" be one of the favorite songs she's made.

"It's very emotional for me," she said. "It's about not only wanting a little bit more of someone, but also wanting a little bit more from them."

Cara released her second studio album, The Pains of Growing, in 2018. She voices Jane in Netflix's forthcoming adaptation of The Willoughbys.

MTV Unplugged at Home is meant to encourage social distancing and entertain fans as they stay at home.

"Reimagining the beloved music series as a multi-platform digital experience, the new mini-concert series will feature stripped-down, acoustic sets from artists performing their greatest hits, enabling music enthusiasts to find comfort in their new realities alongside fellow fans," MTV said in statement.

Shaggy, Jewel, Melissa Etheridge, Monsta X, Bazzi, CNCO and Finneas are slated to perform in future episodes.

The original MTV Unplugged featured musical artists performing acoustic sets and started airing on MTV in 1989. Mariah Carey, Nirvana, Shakira and Alicia Keys are among the musical artists who have performed Unplugged sets.