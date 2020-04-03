April 3 (UPI) -- Frank Ocean is back with new music.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter released the songs "Dear April" and "Cayendo" on Thursday.

Ocean shared acoustic versions of the new songs on YouTube and streaming services. He posted promo art for the songs on Instagram, including a piece showing butterflies flying out of his head.

"NEW NEW," Ocean captioned the post.

"Dear April" and "Cayendo" are Ocean's first new songs of 2020. He released the singles "DHL" and "In My Room" in October and November, respectively.

Ocean's most recent album, Blonde, was released in 2016. He said in an interview with W magazine in September that his upcoming album is influenced by "Detroit, Chicago, techno, house, French electronic," and will be a "full motion picture fantasy."

Ocean also said he is "more interested in lies" than truth and vulnerability on the new album.

"I believed for a very long time that there was strength in vulnerability, and I really don't believe that anymore," he said. "'Strength' and 'vulnerability' sound opposite as words. And to combine them sounds wise, but I don't know if it is wise."

Ocean is known for the singles "Thinkin' 'Bout You," "Lost," "Chanel" and "Biking" featuring Jay Z and Tyler, the Creator.