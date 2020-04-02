April 2 (UPI) -- Recording artists Mavis Staples and Jeff Tweedy have teamed up on a new song for charity.

Staples, 80, released the song "All in It Together," featuring Tweedy, 52, on Thursday.

"All in It Together" was co-written and produced by Tweedy, who also plays guitar and performs background vocals on the track. The song shares a message of solidarity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The song speaks to what we're going through right now -- everyone is in this together, whether you like it or not," Staples said in a statement. "It's hit so many people in our country and around the world in such a horrible way and I just hope this song can bring a little light to the darkness."

"We will get through this but, we're going to have to do it together," she added. "If this song if able to bring any happiness or relief to anyone out there in even the smallest way, I wanted to make sure that I helped to do that."

Tweedy, a member of the band Wilco, said on the group's Instagram account that "All in It Together" is an outtake from his 2017 recording session with Staples.

Staples and Tweedy are donating all proceeds from "All in It Together" to My Block, My Hood, My City, an organization in Chicago, Ill., helping seniors to access essentials during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Staples released her 14th studio album, We Get By, in May 2019. Tweedy and Wilco released their 11th album, Ode to Joy, in October.

