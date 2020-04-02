April 2 (UPI) -- Keith Urban is back with a new music video.

The 52-year-old country music singer shared a video Thursday for "God Whispered Your Name," his first new song of 2020.

The video opens with Urban singing and playing guitar in a dark, underground space. Light begins to flood through a window midway through the video, and Urban ultimately emerges into the bright outdoors.

Urban said in a press release that "God Whispered Your Name" was filmed in "the darkest, dank and smelly place" beneath a Nashville, Tenn., warehouse. The outdoor scenes were shot near Lancaster, Calif.

Urban originally released "God Whispered Your Name" as a single in February. The song is expected to appear on his forthcoming 11th studio album, his first since Graffiti U, released in April 2018.

Urban appears on Thomas Rhett's new song "Be a Light," along with Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott and Chris Tomlin. Rhett released the song this week on his 30th birthday with the hope of encouraging people to stay positive amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Urban will perform from home Sunday during the ACM Presents: Our Country music special on CBS. He will host the 2020 ACM Awards, which were rescheduled for Sept. 16 last week due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In other country music news, CMT will host a benefit concert special honoring late singer Kenny Rogers on April 8. Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Michael McDonald and other stars are slated to perform during the tribute.