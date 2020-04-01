April 1 (UPI) -- Michael McDonald performed from home for the latest installment of NPR's Tiny Desk concert series.

McDonald performed on piano and sang his song "Matters of the Heart" before launching into Doobie Brothers hits "Minute by Minute" and "What a Fool Believes."

The music legend performed from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. McDonald had a hand drawn Tiny Desk poster hanging up next to him during the concert.

"Wishing you all the best of luck and godspeed through this event we're all living through," he said to viewers.

The Doobie Brothers are set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and T. Rex. The induction ceremony has been pushed back to Nov. 7.

The Doobie Brothers announced in November plans to embark on a 50th anniversary tour that is set to begin in June. The tour has still not been canceled.