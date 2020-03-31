March 31 (UPI) -- Rihanna says she's creating her new album without the restrictions of specific "rules" or a certain "format."
The 32-year-old singer, actress and fashion designer discussed the highly-anticipated album, nicknamed R9, in the May issue of British Vogue.
Rihanna has yet to announce a release date for R9, her ninth studio album and her first album since Anti, released in January 2016.
"I can't say when I'm going to drop," she told the magazine. "But I am very aggressively working on music."
Rihanna said the album features music she likes, rather than songs that fit a certain theme.
"I don't want my albums to feel like themes," she said. "There are no rules. There's no format. There's just good music, and if I feel it, I'm putting it out."
The singer confirmed R9 will be a reggae album but said it is not limited to just one genre.
"I feel like I have no boundaries," she said. "I've done everything -- I've done all the hits, I've tried every genre -- now I'm just, I'm wide open. I can make anything that I want."
For the May issue, Rihanna shot two covers that show her wearing a durag. The singer is the first person to appear on a British Vogue cover while wearing the type of scarf.
Rihanna is featured on PartyNextDoor's new single, "Believe It," released this week. The song is the first to feature Rihanna since the N.E.R.D. song "Lemon," released in 2017.
Rihanna returned to the studio in February with The Neptunes, a production duo composed of Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo. She teased fans about her new album in December with a gif of a headbanging puppy on Instagram.
"update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it," Rihanna captioned the post.
In addition to her music, Rihanna partnered with LVMH in May to relaunch her clothing label, Fenty, as a luxury fashion brand. Rihanna is the first woman to create an original brand at LVMH and the first woman of color to head an LVMH maison.
Moments from Rihanna's career
Rihanna points her finger during a performance at Arthur Ashe Kids Day held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York on August 27 , 2005. The following month her album "Music of the Sun" debuted at No. 10
on the Billboard album chart. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Rihanna performed at the
kick off of New York Fashion Week with the Fashion Rocks concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on September 7, 2006. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Rihanna arrives at the Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles on March 31, 2007. Later that year, she won
the MTV Music Video Awards for Best Video and Monster Single of the Year for her song "Umbrella." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Rihanna won Best Rap/Sung Performance for her song "Umbrella" at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 10, 2008. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Rihanna performs
"Take A Bow" during the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 24, 2008. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Rihanna was honored
with the Woman of the Year award at the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year Awards in New York City on November 9, 2009. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Rihanna won Best Rap Song and Best Rap/Sung Performance for her contribution to "Run This Town" by Jay-Z and Kanye West at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 31, 2010. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Rihanna performs at the 02 Arena in London on May 10, 2010. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Rihanna arrives at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 21, 2010. Early in 2011, the restraining order
requested against Chris Brown after assaulting her in 2009 was lifted. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Rihanna arrives for the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 22, 2011. The month before, her album "S&M," was No. 1
on the Billboard U.S. record chart. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Rihanna was nominated
for Song of the Year for "All of the Lights" with Kanye West at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 12, 2012. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Rihanna arrives on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum's Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art in New York City on May 7, 2012. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Rihanna won
Video of the Year for "We Found Love" with Calvin Harris MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on September 6, 2012. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Rihanna performs at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City on November 7, 2012. She performed again
at the show in 2015. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Rihanna attends the GQ "Men of the Year" party in Hollywood on November 13, 2012. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Rihanna performed with
Bruno Mars and Sting at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 10, 2013. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Rihanna performs in New York City on May 5, 2013. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Rihanna accepts the AMA's first icon award from her mother
Monica Braithwaite at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 24, 2013. She also took home
the award for Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Rihanna hosted an official after party
at the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" and the new Anna Wintour Costume Center at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 5, 2014. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Rihanna arrives in a sheer, sparkling gown
at the CFDA fashion awards New York City on June 2, 2014. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Rihanna performed with
Paul McCartney and Kanye West at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 8, 2015. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Rihanna arrives on the red carpet in her mom-approved gown
at the Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass" in New York City on May 4, 2015. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Rihanna is all smiles backstage after the FENTY PUMA by Rihanna collection took the runway
during Fall/Winter 2016 New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2016 in New York City. Later that year, she received
the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Music Video Awards. Photo by Andrea Hanks/UPI | License Photo
Rihanna arrives for the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 12, 2017. Earlier that month, she received
Harvard's Humanitarian of the Year award. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Rihanna attends a screening of "Okja" during the 70th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes on May 19, 2017. Earlier that year, Rihanna guest starred
as Marian Crane in "Bates Motel," the woman famously killed in the original film "Psycho." Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo
Rihanna attends the Fenty Beauty collection launch
in London on September 19, 2017. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Rihanna hosted
The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 7, 2018. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, cast members Anne Hathaway, Awkwafina, Sarah Paulson, Cate Blanchett and Sandra Bullock react when Rihanna arrives on the red carpet at the "Ocean's 8" premiere
in New York City on June 5, 2018. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Rihanna took home the Urban Luxe Award
for her fashion house Fenty at the Fashion Awards in London on December 2, 2019. In February 2020, she teased
she was back in the studio making new music and was honored
with the President's Award at the NAACP Image Awards. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo