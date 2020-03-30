March 30 (UPI) -- The National will release an expanded edition of High Violet in honor of the album's 10th anniversary.

The rock band will celebrate the occasion by releasing a three-disc vinyl version of High Violet featuring the album's 10 original tracks, plus "Wake Up Your Saints," an alternate version of "Terrible Love," "Walk Off" and more.

"To celebrate the 10th anniversary of High Violet, we are releasing the first-ever vinyl pressing of our 'High Violet Expanded Edition' on June 19th, 2020," the group wrote on Instagram.

High Violet was originally released in May 2010. The album features the singles "Bloodbuzz Ohio," "Anyone's Ghost," "Conversation 16" and "Terrible Love (Alternate Version)."

The High Violet expanded edition retails for $37.49 for pre-sale orders.

In addition, The National will stream The National - High Violet Live From the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM), a film directed by D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegudus, Monday at 5 p.m. ET on YouTube. The film capture's the band's performance at Brooklyn Academy of Music in May 2010.

The National postponed dates on its 2020 tour this month due to the coronavirus outbreak. The group announced last week that it will direct all profits from its web store and fan club to support its crew members throughout the health crisis.

"Our crew are the lifeblood of our touring operation and have become family through the many years we've worked together," the band said.

The National released its eighth studio album, I Am Easy to Find, in May 2019.