March 30 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Dave Grohl, Backstreet Boys and more performed during The iHeart Living Room Concert hosted by Elton John.

The special, which aired on Fox Sunday, featured artists singing from their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It was dedicated to healthcare workers and supported charities Feeding America and the First Responders Children Foundation.

Lady Gaga, Ellen DeGeneres, Melissa McCarthy, Alicia Keys, Billie Joe Armstrong, Camila Cabello, Sam Smith, Tim McGraw and H.E.R. also made appearances.

Eilish was joined by her brother and collaborator Finneas O'Connell on the couch for her performance. O'Connell played a guitar and help Eilish perform an acoustic version of her hit song "Bad Guy."

Carey performed "Always By My Baby" while Grohl delivered an acoustic rendition of "My Hero." The Backstreet Boys performed "I Want It That Way" with each member filming their part of the song from their separate homes.