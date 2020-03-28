Niall Horan walks the red carpet at the Y100 IHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019 concert in Sunrise, Florida, on December 22. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Bad Bunny appears backstage with the award for best urban music album for "X 100Pre" during the 20th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on November 14. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Lil Uzi Vert's album "Eternal Atake" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart for a second week. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Rapper Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Lil Baby's My Turn, followed by Bad Bunny's YHLQMDLG at No. 3, Niall Horan's Heartbreak Weather at No. 4 and Jhene Aiko's Chilombo at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Roddy Ricch's Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial at No. 6, Don Toliver's Heaven or Hell at No. 7, Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 8, Justin Bieber's Changes at No. 9 and the Frozen II soundtrack at No. 10.